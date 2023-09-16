Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $15.39

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $13.50. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 679,480 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 2,387.68% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after buying an additional 4,772,283 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter worth $10,829,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 635.0% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 608,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 247.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.