Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

JSML stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

