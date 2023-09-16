Jason Throne Sells 1,000 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Throne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Jason Throne sold 2,100 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $63,063.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $52,162.11.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,212,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,009,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $11,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

