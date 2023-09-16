Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

