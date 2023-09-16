Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $165.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $132.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

