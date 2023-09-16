Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys $33,150.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Charles L. Frischer bought 3,900 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.32. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 56.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 1,533.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 407,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services



Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

