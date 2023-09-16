Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $809.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.88. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $40.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $444,435. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Koppers by 25.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Koppers by 65.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 10.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

