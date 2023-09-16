Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $419.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

