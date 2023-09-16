Laboratory Co. of America’s (LH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.70. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

