Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Down 10.8%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$31.52 and last traded at C$32.01. 209,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 172,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cormark downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

