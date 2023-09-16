Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

TSE:LB opened at C$32.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.60.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

