Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.6 %

LBRDP opened at $22.81 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

About Liberty Broadband

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.