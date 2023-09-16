Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 176.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 42,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,019 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $44.71 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

