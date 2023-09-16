Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,800 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $225.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day moving average is $217.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

