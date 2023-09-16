Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 10,050 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Separately, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

