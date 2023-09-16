Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

