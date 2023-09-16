Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.