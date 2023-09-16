Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $577,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.