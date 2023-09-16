Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MetLife were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $65.67 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

