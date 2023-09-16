Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $926,000 Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.28% of Zumiez worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

