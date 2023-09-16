Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $974,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $710,553. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.