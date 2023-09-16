Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $300,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,454,000 after buying an additional 505,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after buying an additional 58,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $242,618,000 after buying an additional 5,080,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tapestry by 9.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,613,372 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $198,882,000 after purchasing an additional 398,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

