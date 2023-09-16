Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 44.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 388.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 159,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of LNC opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

