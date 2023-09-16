Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

