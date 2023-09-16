Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 500 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

