Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in 3M were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

