Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 10,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

