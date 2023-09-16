Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

