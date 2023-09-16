Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,700 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE FL opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

