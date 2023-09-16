Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 256.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

ULTA opened at $413.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

