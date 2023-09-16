Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after buying an additional 98,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 569,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

MUR opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

