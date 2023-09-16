Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $321.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $321.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

