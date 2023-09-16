Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 25,500 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.