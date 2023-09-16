Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 43,750 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,800,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

