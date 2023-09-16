Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 8,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.