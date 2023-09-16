Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $438,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Crocs Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

