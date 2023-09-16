Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Belden Trading Down 0.5 %

Belden stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

