Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.