Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

