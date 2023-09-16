Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

