Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $389.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

