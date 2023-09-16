Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Macmahon’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
Macmahon Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.00.
Macmahon Company Profile
