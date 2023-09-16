Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Marblegate Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GATE opened at $10.35 on Friday. Marblegate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

