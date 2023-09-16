Matthew Brown Buys 1,158,120 Shares of Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Stock

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Brown acquired 1,158,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,376.08 ($25,403.92).

Matthew Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Matthew Brown purchased 391,880 shares of Wisr stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,540.16 ($8,090.43).

On Thursday, August 17th, Matthew Brown 1,937,000 shares of Wisr stock.

Wisr Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,369.55, a current ratio of 185.86 and a quick ratio of 104.17.

Wisr Company Profile

Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. The company provides personal and secured vehicle loans to consumers. Wisr is based in The Rocks, Australia.

