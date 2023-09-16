Matthew Brown Buys 1,158,120 Shares of Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Stock

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Brown acquired 1,158,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,376.08 ($25,403.92).
Matthew Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Matthew Brown purchased 391,880 shares of Wisr stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,540.16 ($8,090.43).
- On Thursday, August 17th, Matthew Brown 1,937,000 shares of Wisr stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,369.55, a current ratio of 185.86 and a quick ratio of 104.17.
Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. The company provides personal and secured vehicle loans to consumers. Wisr is based in The Rocks, Australia.
