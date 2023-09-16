Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Given “Buy” Rating at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Medigus Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDGS opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Medigus has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Medigus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.41% of Medigus worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

