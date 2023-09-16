Mehgan Peetz Sells 1,990 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mehgan Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after buying an additional 1,037,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

