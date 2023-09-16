MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

MET stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

