Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is General Partner Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

General Partner Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.6% of General Partner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $330.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.98.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

