Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.98.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

