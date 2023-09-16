Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Down 49.8% in August

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTRS. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 280,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 950.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 284.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 151.34% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

